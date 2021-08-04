Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Avanos Medical traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.38. 5,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

