Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.92.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

