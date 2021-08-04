Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.