Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 7402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

AVAH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

