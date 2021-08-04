Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AVY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.90. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.36.
In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
