Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AVY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.90. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

