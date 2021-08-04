Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. 30,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.56.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.