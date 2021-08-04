Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. 13,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,067. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,509,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,162,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 586,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

