Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $36.15

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.15, but opened at $31.00. Avid Technology shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 4,962 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVID. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.