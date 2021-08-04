Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.69 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,571. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

