Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 12.4%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) fell 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $78.65. 28,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,428,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.67.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

