Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of Avista worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVA opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

