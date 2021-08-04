Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

AVA stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.73. 7,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

