Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.
Shares of AVA stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. 6,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
