Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. 6,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.72. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

