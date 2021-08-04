Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.
Shares of Avista stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
