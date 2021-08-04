Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

