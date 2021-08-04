Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

AVA traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 6,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

