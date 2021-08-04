Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

