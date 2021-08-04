Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.