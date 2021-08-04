Avnet (AVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,988 shares of company stock worth $1,846,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

