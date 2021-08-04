Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. 192,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

