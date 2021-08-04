Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $42.68 or 0.00111701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

