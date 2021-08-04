AXPR Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. AXPR has a market cap of $3.23 million and $14,097.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00818385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00092056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042195 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

