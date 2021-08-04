AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$35.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.85 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

AXTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 2,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $415.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,275 shares of company stock worth $608,817. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

