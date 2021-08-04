B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Joint in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

The Joint stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 199.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.30. The Joint has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,592.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

