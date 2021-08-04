B. Riley Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICPT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.26.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

