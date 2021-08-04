B. Riley Weighs in on VSE Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $600.39 million, a PE ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.05. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 28.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 98.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

