Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

ETR NOEJ opened at €44.42 ($52.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 95.12. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

