Badger DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.84 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $13.60 or 0.00034543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $135.50 million and $20.84 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.28 or 0.00905092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00044050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00095330 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,965,452 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

