BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. 219,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,694. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,007,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.