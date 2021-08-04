Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.05

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.05 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 671859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($2.07).

The stock has a market cap of £587.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

