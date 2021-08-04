Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General Sells 53,720,040 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 241,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.