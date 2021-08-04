Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

