bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $28.73 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $28.73 or 0.00071957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $517,158.85 and $922,262.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00095016 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

