Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 125,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,615. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.