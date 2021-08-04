Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.90. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 406 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

