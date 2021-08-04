Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.47 ($4.08).

A number of analysts have commented on SAN shares. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

