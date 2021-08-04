Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CIB has been the subject of several other reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:CIB opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

