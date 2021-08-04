Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $229.40 million and $49.49 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $6.52 or 0.00016427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00845770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00094986 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.