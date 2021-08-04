Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.