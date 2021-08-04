Bank of America Upgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to “Buy”

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $141.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $319,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

