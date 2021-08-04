Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $421,200.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00.

BOH traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. 146,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

