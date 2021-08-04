Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

