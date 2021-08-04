Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $41,254,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE BMO opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

