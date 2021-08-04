Bank7 Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

BSVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BSVN opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 36.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

