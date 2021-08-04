Barclays Initiates Coverage on Capita (LON:CPI)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 130.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Shares of Capita stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 34.71 ($0.45). 5,970,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £584.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.59.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden bought 36,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 331,398 shares of company stock worth $13,113,496.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

