Barclays Raises Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 800

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

MGGT has been the subject of several other reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 1.92 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 730.08 ($9.54). The company had a trading volume of 7,861,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,608. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 758 ($9.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 479.51. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

