Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGGGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CGGGF stock remained flat at $$0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

