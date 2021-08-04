Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Endesa stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 4,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

