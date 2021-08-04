Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Meggitt stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

