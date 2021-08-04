Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDPSF has been the topic of several other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday.

WDPSF stock remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

