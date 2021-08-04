Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FQVTF opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.